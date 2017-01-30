New Group Believes Knowledge Erases Hate

Knowledge Erases Hate is a new group in the Midlands aiming to wipe out misguided opinions with information. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Knowledge Erases Hate is a new group in the Midlands aiming to wipe out misguided opinions with information.

Founder and Leader Stephanie "Aisha" Miller is a Muslim and wanted to start the group to bring all different types of people together to learn about each other and serve the community.

She said with President Trump's executive order denying all refugees and immigrants from predominantly Muslim countries, the group is needed now more than ever.

“I just have a firm belief that the more you know, the less you can hate because hate comes from ignorance and often it comes from fear,” Miller explained. “If you get to know Muslims I don't think you'll be able to be afraid of us because we're pretty nice.”

About two dozen people attended the first meeting. Many of them upset about the division happening around the country.

The group plans to have monthly meetings focusing on a different culture each month.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/knowledgeeraseshate/?hc_ref=SEARCH



