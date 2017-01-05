Hickory Tavern

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The newest Hickory Tavern Restaurant in the Midlands is opening soon.

The restaurant chain tells News19 their newest location in Columbia at the Woodhill Mall where the old Cici's Pizza used to be is opening January 25.



The chain also has a location in the Vista as well.

Hickory Tavern was founded in North Carolina in 1997. The Hickory Tavern network has grown to include businesses throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Alabama.

The restaurant has a unique brand of casual dining with a lively bar atmosphere.