New Location For Popular Lexington Recycling Center

Residents who travel through a congested area off of i 20 in lexington county may soon see some releif. A landfill in lexington county is being moved from -right next to the welcome center- to a place a little more secluded

Sonia Gutierrez, wltx 7:46 PM. EDT May 31, 2017

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Residents who travel through a congested area off of I-20 in Lexington County may soon see some relief.

The River Chase Way Recycling and Collection Center is being moved from right next to the welcome center, to a place a little more secluded. 

Right now you can find the recycling center off I-20 and Corley Mill Road but soon it'll be on Dooley Road close to I-20 and Highway 1. 

For Lexington County resident of 15-years, Curt Boyd, the relocation news comes as a pleasant surprise. He says he rather drive less than 10 minutes further than sit in traffic for 30 minutes. 

The River Chase Collections and Recycling sees about 800 cars a day. Councilwoman Debbie Summers says they've been looking for a new location for years now. 

"The county grew much faster than we anticipated in that area" she said. The move should be completed within two years says Summers. 

