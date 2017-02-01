New Outdoor Concert Venue to Open in Bowman This Spring

The Yonder Field concert venue is expected to open this spring. (Photo: Yonderfield.com)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - A new concert venue is coming to Orangeburg County.

It's called Yonder Field and is expected to open in Bowman, SC this spring.

The outdoor venue will sit on 200 acres of land and will hold two stages. It also has the capacity to hold 30,000 people.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young says they are expecting 10 to 12 shows this year alone.

"There are a lot of citizens who are enthusiastic about this because quality of life, having somewhere to go and something to do, is pretty exciting for our county,” says Young. “This is exciting because it will bring major artist and major acts to Orangeburg county."

Young also knows that there could be noise concerns as people live around the area, and he says the county is working with the venue to make sure neighbors aren't disturbed.



