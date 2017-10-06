New Owner Acquires Title Max Property

The eyesore of the old Title Max store that sits on Devine Street now has a new owner. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) – The eyesore of the old Title Max store that sits on Devine Street now has a new owner.

On the morning of October 4, 2015, waters came crashing through the Title Max store's front, breaking the glass and sending much of the building's contents down an embankment and into the creek just behind the property.

The store had been sitting abandoned ever since.

“Well when we found out that he wanted to buy it we were pretty excited because we had it listed for a long period of time,” James Harrison with Cypress Commercial and Investment Real Estate.

Harrison sold the .77 acre property to Jim Pagett with Palmstar Pagett Commercial Real Estate.

“We had so many people tell us cause we've had it on our website, ‘hey it would be great if you could sell that property,’ so we were pretty excited to hear that he was interested in buying it,” the Cypress Broker in Charge and partner said. “So glad we could help the community out, it's been a big eyesore for the community and we're very glad that a local developer could buy it and do something with it and put viable commercial development there.”

The new sign on the site says it's a prime restaurant or retail space.

No word just yet on what will be built there.

© 2017 WLTX-TV