If approved, construction for the Pineview Rd. widening project could begin in the fall of 2018. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Dozens of people showed up to Thursday night’s public meeting to get a look at plans for the Pineview Road widening project.

The Richland County Penny Tax Program is looking to modify and widen the road from Garners Ferry Rd to Bluff Rd.

"I'm excited about it,” says Janice Molden, who lives at one end of the project. "We need it down that way. There's a lot of flow of the traffic going on. We do need some changes down Bluff Road."

The plans for the $38 million project have been altered since the last public meeting in February of 2016.

"The last time we heard that a lot of people on the southern end, from Bluff road to Shop, they just didn't want the wide project,” says Rob Perry, Richland County Transportation Director. “They don't want the impacts; they didn't feel the need for a turn lane the whole way."

So, project planners have made changes. Originally more than 100 properties would've been impacted to make room for the previous plans, but that list has been cut to 63.

"I didn't know if we would have to move our church, relocate or what,” says Bobby Chavis.

At last year's meeting Chavis, who is a deacon at Pine Bluff Baptist Church at 1023 Pineview Rd, was told that the widening project would cut well onto the church property. However, plans now show that it will only affect 10 feet of the parking lot.

"What I'm hearing now, I think it's gonna work out great for us and we're gonna get together and figure out our new parking situation."

Penny program managers say they will help the church find other parking in that area.

If approved, construction on the widening could start by the fall of next year and wrap up by the year 2020.

"Really, we just want to make sure the people traversing on Bluff Road can make that right turn and not have any issues,” says Perry.

Last year the penny program took in $105 million in construction projects.

Construction is currently underway for three road-widening projects around the county.



© 2017 WLTX-TV