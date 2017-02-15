New Program Pays, Trains Students for Diesel Industry

Midlands students are getting the chance to work for a major engine company before they even graduate high school. (Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Midlands students are getting the chance to work for a major engine company before they even graduate high school.

Cummins is a global manufacturer, distributor and service provider of diesel and natural gas engines. On Wednesday, they announced their first ever youth technician apprentice program taking place in Richland One.

Diesel technology students at Heyward Career and Technology Center will have the opportunity to earn a check and expand on the technology and tactile skills they are already learning.

“We wanted a nice, clear path with them with companies out into place that were going to hire them as they finished the program, which helped to increase their focus and keep their goal-oriented tasks on track,” Heyward Diesel Technology Instructor John Muldoon explained.

Muldoon said four students will be chosen for the three-year apprenticeship.

“Well I think the great benefit for the students is that they are able to earn an income while they’re learning a trade and they can figure out is this something I really want to do or do I want to specialize in this part or that part,” David Geraghty with Cummins explained.

Geraghty said the program fulfills a mutual need.



“There is a chronic shortage of this skill set around the country and we need to begin growing it from the grassroots and this is one of those programs that funnels the right capable student body into this profession,” Geraghty said.

Apprentices can work up to 19 hours per week during the schoolyear and 40 hours per week during the summer.

“You need not just the tactile skills of turning wrenches, but you also need to be able to interact with technology and troubleshoot because of the complexity of today’s systems,” Geraghty explained.



Geraghty said the company is working with Richland One staff on the curriculum to ensure they are gaining skills needed to be successful in the program.

This program is the first of its kind for Cummins.

(© 2017 WLTX)