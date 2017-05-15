New Richland County Recreation Commission Meets

It's been six months since the Richland County Recreation Commission last met.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- It's been six months since the Richland County Recreation Commission last met. On Monday night, the Recreation Commission got together for the first meeting in 2017.

In their first meeting, the Commission voted to start a nationwide search for a new director and tighten its nepotism policy. These votes come after criminal and civil allegations were made against ex-director James Brown III, as well as other violations against board members.

This meeting comes just one week after six new members were sworn in. These members will replace those commissioners that either resigned or were removed by former Governor Nikki Haley.

The new board of commissioners unanimously voted for Thomas Clark to be the interim chair. Clark was the only board member retained from the previous board.

The board also received an overview of its $14 million budget proposal for the fiscal year, which begins July 1st.

The six new board members are Cynthia Shepard, Donzetta Lindsay, Stephen Venugopal, Lisa Cotton, Robert Lapin, and Jermaine Johnson, Sr.

© 2017 WLTX-TV