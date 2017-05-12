There's a new tax credit for South Carolinians, it's an earned income tax credit that was passed as a part of the roads bill. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - There's a new tax credit for South Carolinians. It's an earned income tax credit that was passed as a part of the roads bill.

"This is going to be a huge benefit to our low-income clients that we serve daily because it's more money in their pocket that they can use on necessities" said Jessica Grote, who works with the Cooperative Ministry.

"This can be the difference between getting no money versus if you qualify for the earned income tax back you may get hundredths of dollars" she said.

Last year her office prepared 7,000 tax returns and a quarter of them got the earned income tax from the federal government.

"The average person that got an earned income tax last year got about $1,500" said Grote.

Now, folks will be getting that and more from the State of South Carolina.

"Now South Carolina is phasing it in at 125% so it's a large amount that they can be getting an increase in for South Carolina refunds as well" she said.

