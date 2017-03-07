New Softball Field For Lexington High Comes After Lawsuit

Lexington High School's softball team is kicking off the season on a newly renovated field after a lawsuit demanding better playing conditions. (Photo: Gutierrez, Sonia, WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX)- Lexington High School's softball team is kicking off the season on a newly renovated field after a lawsuit demanding better playing conditions.

Dr. Gregory D. Little, the superintendent along with other administrators cut the ribbon for Lexington High School's girl softball field Tuesday night, kicking off the first varsity game on the premise.

This comes after a lawsuit was settled in September where parents sued the district for not having equal playing conditions for the girls field compared to the boys.

While the district says the renovations were a part of the plan all along, parents are happy to see some changes happen.

Tanya McCraw played in the field back in 1995, now that her daughter is playing she wanted a safer field for her.

"For some of our girls, and mine in particular, they have the potential to do amazing things" she said. "So I think this is only going to help them in that process."

The district built Lexington High School in 1977. The school added softball fields and the original dugout in 1992. Later additions included lighting at the softball field in 1995, and outdoor bleachers and a press box with bathroom facilities around 2001. A new softball scoreboard came in last year, according to the school district.

The $547,374 renovations and upgrades include dugouts with storage areas, a backstop with padding, hitting facility with cement and indoor-outdoor carpeting, bullpens, press box, restrooms, drainage system, playing surface, sound system, windscreen, painted foul poles, paved and lighted walkway and a gated entrance.

McCraw says these are all great renovations but what they'd like to see now are practicing fields.

