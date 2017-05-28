New state credential will recognize students' job abilities

Find great deals on gifts for grads. (Photo: Vertive)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina students with disabilities will be able to graduate with an "employability credential" that showcases their abilities under a new law designed to personalize students' path to success beyond high school.

Advocates have long pushed for an alternative diploma that recognizes the accomplishments of special needs children and helps them become independent.

Currently, students with disabilities who can't earn the necessary 24 credits receive a state attendance certificate.

Mary Eaddy Baker of Parents Reaching Out to Parents says the certificate "basically says you occupied a chair for 13 or 14 years."

About half of school districts offer their own version of an occupational credential, but criteria vary widely.

Eaddy Baker says students need a uniform credential potential employers can recognize.

The law takes effect in the 2018-19 school year.

