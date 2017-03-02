New Surveillance Cameras Catch Illegal Dumping

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - New surveillance cameras at the Columbia Development Corporation property captured someone illegally dumping piles of landscaping debris.

The debris was discovered on February 24 at the 1900 block of Wiley Street thanks to the new cameras provided by the Columbia Police Department's Code Enforcement Unit.

The surveillance video shows material being dumped at the site and the cameras helped identify the vehicle being used.

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Jarvis F. Johnson, 35, was charged with nine counts of Unlawful Disposal on Wednesday, March 1.

The CPD's Code Enforcement Unit was able to purchase these cameras because of a grant from Palmetto Pride and the South Carolina Litter Control Association.

"Code Enforcement installed cameras at known dump sites throughout the city, which are monitored daily to identify potential offenders," said Chief Code Enforcement Officer Richard Blackmon.

The Code Enforcement Unit was awarded the 2017 Enforcement Grant for $2,867 from Palmetto Pride. This grant provides money for the necessary equipment and training to help with the enforcement of litter laws.

(© 2017 WLTX)