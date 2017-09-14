New York girl, dog become internet sensation

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hurricane Jose
-
Tropical Storm Jose
-
1 Dead in Richland County Crash
-
Daniel's Wednesday Forecast
-
Trooper Charged with Reckless Homicide
-
2 Charged In Felony Child Abuse In Randleman
-
Olive Garden offers never ending pasta
-
Word Of God Church Doors Shot
-
Vehicle collides with airplane at CLT, the latest
-
What Would You Spend $1000 On? A Phone?
More Stories
-
Second Sexual Assault of a Child Reported at Lorick ParkSep 14, 2017, 8:01 p.m.
-
Lexington County Teen Charged with Killing Dog,…Sep 14, 2017, 8:25 p.m.
-
What Is REAL ID?Sep 14, 2017, 7:09 p.m.