Newberry Co. Deputies Looking for Missing Alzheimer's Patient

Norma Bostic (Photo: Provided by Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) -- The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for a missing Alzheimer's patient.

Deputies said Norma Bostic was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night. She is a white female, 5'1" tall, and was wearing a white shirt with red flowers and grey capri type pants.

The Sheriff's Office and rescue personnel are looking for Bostic off Glenn Street Extension, just outside of the City of Newberry. They believe she wandered into a densely wooded area near her home.

First responders are using bloodhounds and a SLED helicopter in the effort to find Bostic.

If you have seen Bostic, or know where she may be, you can call (803) 321-2222.

