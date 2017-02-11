12-year-old found in Newberry

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) -- The Newberry County Sheriff's Department is investigating a possible kidnapping after locating a missing girl from Georgia at a Waffle House on Saturday.

Deputies said they responded to a Waffle House located on SC Highway 34, near Interstate 26, where they found the 12-year-old girl from Georgia in the restaurant.

Deputies said she was eating with two other females and an 11-year-old child.

Investigators said the two children had met on a YouTube Channel, and were continuing to talk on Skype.

Deputies said the missing girl from Georgia convinced the 11-year-old and her mother, that she had permission for them to pick her up and take her to live with them in Wisconsin.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing as the verify statements to make sure there was no criminal kidnapping.

