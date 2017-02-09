File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - Newberry County deputies have an active search taking place for a burglary suspect who they say ran from them after they pulled him over.

The search is taking place in the area of Mt. Bethel Garmany Road and Cartwright Road. It involves bloodhound, multiple officers, and a helicopter.

Officers say the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Toby Butlar Boyd, was driving a green pickup truck carrying a camper down Mt. Bethel Garmany when someone in the area became suspicious about what they saw and called officers. They responded to the scene and realized that the vehicle appeared to be the same one used in a previous burglary in that same area.

Officers say they've been able to determine that the camper had been stolen from Saluda County Thursday morning.

Deputies pulled over the truck, but when the car stopped, they say Boyd got out and ran.

People are being asked to avoid the area while they search for the suspect.

