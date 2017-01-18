Newberry Falls to Catawba 100-99

Newberry's Dave Davis gives instructions as his Wolves squared off against Catawba. (Photo: Lott, Van)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) -- Newberry's seven-game winning streak has to come to a close as Catawba leaves Eleazer Arena with a 100-99 win in overtime.

The Wolves had seven players in double figures including Gerald Evans who notched 15 points in 27 minutes. Catawba's K.J. Arrington and Jameel Taylor chipped in 20 points each and the Indians outscored the Wolves 24-11 in the game's final 4:40.

Newberry shot 46% (36-79) from the field, while Catawba was 55% (43-78). The Wolves closed the first half on a 31-16 run, taking a 50-42 lead in the half.

The Wolves will travel to Carson-Newman for a Saturday afternoon contest. They will be back at Eleazer Arena on January 25th against Queens.

