Newberry Holds 17th Annual Irish Fling Celebration

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - The City of Newberry celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by giving a boost to local businesses and restaurants.

They held their 17 th annual Irish Fling downtown on Friday.

"This evening is our annual Irish Fling event,” says Mary Alex Kopp, tourism and event coordinator for the city.

Kopp says originally just the restaurants were involved.

"Over the years it's grown into this open house, open doors welcoming event. Asking people to come downtown, sport a little green get into the St. Patrick's Day spirit and enjoy themselves in downtown Newberry."

Irish Fling attendees got a chance to check out the different shops on main thanks to a leprechaun hunt.



"It brings in a lot of people who would normally not come in,” says Christie Iannitelli, owner of Armfield’s Office and Supply.

Iannitelli’s shop is just one of the businesses participating. While some enjoyed the hunt, many are looking for a different pot of gold.



"We're gonna eat drink and be merry."

That’s something Mike Graham of Bubba's Bar anticipates for St. Paddy's Day.



"We've got the coldest beer in town,” says Graham.

Graham says he's keeping glasses full with classic brews on one of the busiest nights of the year.



"Everybody always tells me, they go around everywhere else, but the best thing is right here,” says Graham. “I didn't get any Irish beer and I didn't dye it green.

However, Graham does offer southern hospitality, something all the businesses downtown are lucky to share.

The Irish Fling has been going on in downtown Newberry for nearly 20 years. This is the second year that local shops have been involved.

