Newberry Officers Shoot Suspect After He Fires at Them, SLED Says

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - Newberry police officers shot a suspect Wednesday morning after the man fired at them, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Agents say shortly after midnight, Newberry Police heard gunfire coming from the Drayton Street area. When they went to check out those sounds, they encountered the suspect.

When the officers got out of their car, SLED says the suspect fired shots at them. The officers returned fired, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia with non life-threatening injuries. None of the officers were injured.

SLED is still investigating. This is the 23 officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year.

