Suspect Identified in Newberry Officer-Involved Shooting

NEWBERRY, SC (WLTX) - The Newberry Police Department has identified the man who was shot by their officers Wednesday morning after the man reportedly fired at them.

Police say they responded to a report of gunshots on Drayton Street at approximately 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived, police say they found Glenn Boris, 41, of Drayton Street, who was armed and fired at responding officers. Investigators say the officers returned fire, striking Boris.

Investigators say Boris was then taken into custody and transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Boris will be formally charged once he is released from the hospital, according to the Newberry Police Department.

None of the officers were injured, according to investigators. SLED continues to investigate the incident, as called for in standard operating procedures by Newberry police.

This is the 23rd officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year.

