Newberry Vehicle Stop Yields Drugs, $13,000

Newberry, SC (WLTX) A traffic violation stop has led to Newberry Deputies to $13,000, 22 grams of marijuana and three arrests.

According to Newberry Sheriff's Department deputies stopped a vehicle on Reid Street on Thursday around 6 PM for a traffic violation and once the vehicle was stopped the driver's license was suspended and there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The deputy called for assistance and then along with an officer from the Newberry Police Department, searched the three suspects in the vehicle as well as the vehicle itself. They located more than 22 grams of marijuana and just over $13,000 in cash wrapped in rubber bands in separate stacks.

The three suspects were arrested and taken to the Newberry County Detention Center without incident. There were identified as follows.

Cahlid Jamel Clark, 17, of 1911 Epting Street, Newberry, SC who is charged with Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Teandre Germaine Hunter, 22, of 1911 Epting Street, Newberry, SC who is charged with Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana and Driving Under Suspension.

Antonio Malik Washington Jr, 20, of 1911 Epting Street, Newberry, SC who is charged with Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana.

