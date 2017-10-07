Newberry Woman Killed in Crash with Tractor-Trailer

(Photo: Associated Press)

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - A Newberry woman has died after a collision between her truck and a tractor-trailer.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified the victim as 56-year-old Nanette Wilson Workman.

Officers say around 3 p.m. Friday, Workman's pickup and a tractor-trailer struck each other on Highway 34 and General Henderson Road.

The victim died at the scene. No other serious injuries were reported.

This incident remains under investigation by Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

© 2017 WLTX-TV