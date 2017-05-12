News 19 Hosts Weather Expo in Northeast Columbia Today

An example of two Midlands weather radios.

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - News 19 is hosting a weather radio expo today in Northeast Columbia.

It's from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Academy Sports at the Village at Sandhill.

You will be able to buy a new weather radio and the News 19 team will be there to help you set it up. You can also get the new 2017 Hurricane Guide, which you cannot get anywhere else until after June 1st.

The weather radios are available at all Kroger and Academy Sports stores.

Click here to find out more about the weather radio program.

