News 19 Nerds: Comic Picks for the Week of October 27

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The nerds have been gone for a while but they are back to help you out with some comic picks.

We went to Cosmic Ray’s on Devine street and met a “special" guest who shares what comics they like!

First let’s start with "Legacy #1" from Marvel which brings back a fan favorite character. DC has raised the stakes in Batman with Bruce Wayne asking Catwoman to marry him.

Superman sees the return of his father Jor-El and it's not a happy family reunion. "Dark Nights: Metal" sees the DC Universe invaded by nightmare mirror versions of Batman.

The Nerds also want to highlight two lesser known books, "Eternity" from Valiant Comics and "Hercules Wrath of the Heavens" from Titan Comics. Both books bring a new aesthetic to the comic landscape.

Don’t forget this weekend is Free Comic Book Day and you need to check with your local comic books store about what events they have going on.

