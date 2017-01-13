A sketch of Dylann Roof in federal court on January 4, 2017. (Photo: Robert Maniscalco)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - For months, News 19's Janae Frazier has been covering a story that put South Carolina in the national spotlight.

Back in 2015, nine worshippers were gunned down in a Charleston church during bible study. Dylann Roof, their killer was convicted of all 33 federal charges against him and sentenced to death.

News 19's Janae Frazier brought viewers live coverage from inside the court room since the beginning of the trial. She's been speaking to survivors, victim's families and seeing the images of what happened that night.

Deon Guillory sat down with Janae to to discuss what it was like covering this story.

