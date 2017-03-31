Nice Weekend, No Foolin'

7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Dry air has moved into the Midlands for the weekend. Skies have cleared and there will be nothing but sunshine. Daytime temperatures will be warm, however it will be cool at night.

The next change in the weather will come on Monday. A storm system will be moving across the Southeast. Clouds will be increasing with thunderstorms expected late afternoon into the evening. A cold front will pass through the area by Tuesday bringing an end to any rain.

Warm, dry weather is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s by the middle of the week. Another storm system will move through the East on Thursday. This will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area. The storm system will be slow to move through the East and it will continue to pump chilly air into the Midlands. Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Friday.

Note: You may want to delay planting any tender plants. There is a slight chance of a frost next Saturday.

