Vista Nightclub Shut Down By Police After Shooting

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook has shut down a Vista nightclub where a shooting happened Saturday morning that injured eight people

Holbrook announced hours after the incident that he had declared Empire Supper Club at 920 Lady Street a public nuisance, and had revoked its business license.

The doors to the store have been padlocked, and there's a sign on the outside explaining that it's closed under order of the city.

Around 2:12 a.m., shots were fired outside the club, according to police. Investigators believe a dispute between two groups of people led to the gunfight.

Four women and four men were wounded. Some of the injured are in critical condition.

Holbrook said they have had problems with the business in the past. He said the owner was at the club when the shooting happened.

It had been open for 18 months.

