Nikki Haley on Grammys: 'Don't Ruin Great Music with Trash'

Hillary Clinton reads a passage from "Fire and Fury" in a sketch during the 2018 Grammy Awards. (Photo: YouTube)

New York, NY (WLTX) - The 60th annual Grammys went political this year and United States Ambassador Nikki Haley waited no time to take to Twitter Sunday night to make her thoughts known.

Grammys host James Corden took one of his sketches from his Late Late Show Sunday night and pre-taped celebrities like Cardi B, Cher, and Snoop Dogg reading excerpts from Michael Wolff's bestseller, Fire and Fury. The book is a tell-all about the inner workings of the White House based on interviews with former members of the Trump Administration and other sources.

Former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was in the limelight near the end as the final guest to the comedy sketch.

According to a tweet reply from White House reporter at Bloomberg News Jennifer Epstein, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations was not amused.

"Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it," the former South Carolina Governor tweeted. Haley was steadfast in her belief that music and politics are not in fact interconnected, while many fired back on Twitter saying that music and politics have always been interconnected.

"I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it," Haley wrote. "Don't ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it."

Haley has a history of tweeting about her love of pop music and tweeted Sunday night that Hillary Clinton's appearance "ruined the Grammys."

