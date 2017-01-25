Nikki Haley Sworn in as U.S. Ambassador to United Nations

Nikki Haley is sworn in as the U.S. Ambassador to the United States. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Washington, DC (AP) - Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has been sworn in to be President Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Nations.



Vice President Mike Pence swore in Haley on Wednesday. The Senate voted 96-4 Tuesday night in favor of her nomination despite her lack of significant foreign policy experience.

During her confirmation hearing, the South Carolina-born daughter of Indian immigrants said she supports Trump's call to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



She also took a harder line against Russia than Trump, saying she doesn't think Moscow can be trusted right now.



Haley resigned as South Carolina's governor moments after the Senate vote. She was succeeded by Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster.

