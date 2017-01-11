Nikki Haley (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Governor Nikki Haley will give what is expected to be her final State of the State address Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Haley will deliver the address to a joint session of the General Assembly in the House chamber of the State House. She is expected to talk about her accomplishments over the past 6 years in office.

Governor Haley is set to join the Trump administration as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations after Trump's inauguration on January 20th.

After the address, Senator Thomas McElveen will deliver the Democratic response.

But before tonight's State of the State News 19's JR Berry sat down to speak to Governor Haley about her years in office and what's next.

You can watch the State of the State address here on News 19 at 7 p.m.

