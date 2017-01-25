Nikki Haley Writes 'Thank You. I Will Miss You' to South Carolina

Former South Carolina Governor NIkki Haley looks out an airplane window as she leaves the state on January 25, 2017. (Photo: NIkki Haley Facebook)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Governor Nikki Haley used social media to say a final goodbye to the state of South Carolina, after serving six years as its leader.

Haley posted on Facebook around midnight a photo of her aboard an airplane, looking down at what apparently is Columbia. She wrote, "thank you South Carolina...I will miss you."

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate confirmed Haley to be the U.N. Ambassador to the United Nations. She then quickly resigned as governor, and Henry McMaster was sworn in to replace her.

On Wednesday morning, Haley was sworn in by Vice-President Mike Pence in her new job.

