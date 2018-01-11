No Charges to be Filed in Black Pearl Nightclub Shooting for Now

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) No charges will be filed on the shooting that occurred at the Black Pearl nightclub in December.

According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says deputies were able to determine that there was an argument amongst a group of individuals, Jumaane Evins, 24 charged with larceny, Marcus Robinson, wanted in Kershaw county for a stolen vehicle and Travontay Myers that began inside the club when a stripper's money went missing. Myers of Allendale County was accused of stealing the money.

As the argument continued it went outside of the club and ensued with shots being fired. Guns were found by two who died at the scene Trevonne Judge 23, and Torance Peoples 26. Myers suffered multiple gunshot wounds and fled the area, he was located at a Charlotte hospital being treated for gunshot wounds. The weapons found at the scene were a match for the ballistics that wounded Robinson.

According to the report Judge showed Robinson and Meyers that he had a gun. That's when Robinson retrieved his weapon from his car as the argument continued.

Witnesses gave accounts of the shooting saying that it occurred simultaneously by both sides with multiple shots being fired. Further investigation led detectives to arrest Evans as the person who stole the stripper's money setting off the chain of events.

Sheriff Lott says all the evidence was presented to the 5th Circuit Solicitors office who determined that no charges would be filed.

If you know anything about this incident you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

