No Criminal Charges to Be Filed in Fatal Lake Murray Boat Crash

Daniel Phillips (left), Christopher Shawn Lanier (Photo: Provided)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says no criminal charges will be filed in connection with a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray that took the lives of two people.

Investigators announced Thursday afternoon that after an extensive review, and consultation with the local solicitor's office, they determined that the charges were not necessary in connection with the April 21 crash.

The crash happened around 11 p.m., when an 18-foot bass boat operated by Danny Phillips and a 32-foot center console boat operated by Bruce Dyer collided.

Phillips, 37, and 28-year-old Shawn Lanier, a passenger in his boat, were both killed, and a third person aboard was injured.

According to SCDNR, Phillip's boat failed to give way to Dyer's watercraft.

"The bass boat had the responsibility of giving way to the center console boat," investigators said in a statement. "In an attempt to avoid collision, Dyer made a sharp turn, ejecting his wife and another passenger overboard.

None of the people aboard Dyer's boat suffered serious injury.

Investigators say Dyer passed the seated field sobriety test and the standard field sobriety test, and exhibited no signs of impairment.

"Based upon the results of the field sobriety tests and officers’ observations, under state law and training protocols, no further tests could be required," investigators said.

SCDNR says everyone involved was cooperative and forthcoming in their investigator, and Dyer willingly handed his GPS over to SCDNR officers, who then used the GPS to calculate the speed and navigation track of Dyer’s boat before and during the collision. This evidence, they say, along with witness statements, helped in determining the nature of the accident.

"South Carolina law states that, in order for a reckless homicide charge to be filed, the person must have been operating the boat “in such a manner as to indicate either a willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property," SCDNR said. "The investigation has determined Dyer’s speed was not excessive, nor was there any erratic operation of his vessel. Therefore, no reckless homicide or operating charges are appropriate with regard to the center console boat."

"South Carolina law also states the operator of a boat involved in a collision is required “if he can do so without serious danger to his own vessel, crew, or passengers, to render assistance as it may be practical or necessary to persons affected by the collision.” After the collision, Dyer recovered his passengers from the water, secured his vessel, called 9-1-1, and directed his spotlight toward the bass boat.

A final report will be completed by the end of the month.

