Professor Awarded $200k in Columbia Bogus DUI Case

Darris Hassell (Photo: USC Lancaster)

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - A judge denied the City of Columbia's motion for a new trial after a USC Lancaster Professor was awarded more than $200,000 in a wrongful DUI arrest.

The city asked for the new trial saying it was not responsible for Darris Hassell's arrest.

The city also said the $200,000 awarded by the jury was too excessive.

Judge Casey Manning said he believed the jury was fair and denied the motion.

Hassell wasn't in court, but his lawyer, Paul Reeves, says Hassell's faith in the justice system paid off.

"He didn't raise cain. He didn't cause a big stink when this happened. He just bit his tongue and just waited for the right time which says a lot about him and it also says a lot about our system. I know our jury system's got some problems. This demonstrates that it's the best we have" Reeves said.

News 19 was unable to get a comment from the city's attorney.

