'Big Red Barn' Helping Veterans, Families Find Peace

The Big Red Barn Retreat serves active duty soldiers, veterans, and their families. (Photo: WLTX)

Blythewood, SC (WLTX) - There is a place in Blythewood where those who serve our country, veterans and their families can go to find peace. I

t's called the Big Red Barn Retreat.

The programs they offer there are meant to prevent service member suicide through alternative healing methods.

Founder, Sutton Shaw says the numbers prompted her to take action. She tells News 19, "I think everyone's heard the number. There are 22 service members every day that take their life and that troubled us."

the 72 acres where The Big Red Barn Retreat sits was purchased by Shaw's mother after her father died and was her sanctuary. They have since turned it into the retreat for those who serve our country. Shaw says, "When my dad passed away, for my mom it was time spent out in nature on the back of a horse that helped her come to peace with losing my dad." It's on that same property that Shaw is hoping soldiers find peace too.

Shaw says, "We wanted to look for alternatives to traditional therapy which is talk therapy and medication." So the only medication here is the programs they provide for healing. Shaw explains, "We then started to peel back the onion more. We've got horses here. How are animals used in therapy and how can we use them so we do equine assisted therapy but we use a horse in a therapy session."

They also provide yoga classes and healing art classes. Shaw says, "So we provide non-clinical therapeutic services for those dealing with military or combat related stress issues."

Shaw has a vision to grow the Big Red Barn Retreat. This March they've broken ground on a garden and plans to break ground on a lodge in the Summer of 2017. She says, "There's a lot that the lodge would provide, number one that's where I would move yoga. Then we would have rooms that I could get a grant written that I could pay for a medical massage person, I would get a grant that would pay for an acupunctureists."

The Garden would have some raised beds and be tended to by veterans and volunteers. Shaw explains, "Then we could begin to teach service members to actually walk out in the garden pick a tomato, walk in a kitchen and cook something heathy."

Others are seeing the vision that Shaw is cooking up. Shaw says, "Getting to feel better is between your ears, but you got to get into the body to do that and getting into the body is a physical movement, but its also what you are eating and taking in."

So the Big Red Barn Retreat would treat veterans and their families holistically, helping them move toward a more peaceful place in life. Shaw says, "I want then to leave here feeling like I found a place that's mine. I found a place where people are here, they get me. They understand me and I want them to feel like this is their place."

The healing art class and the garden were made possible by a donation from The Cheerful Giver, as well as other community partners, like David and Hazel Livingston with Green Earth. Shaw hopes to break ground on the lodge this summer. She is writing grants to help make her vision a reality.

If you would like to help just go to their website to donate, thebigredbarnretreat.org.





