COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Fire Department says it is responding to a natural gas leak on North Main Street in Columbia.
The 2900 to 3100 blocks of Main Street are closed to traffic while SCE&G and CFD respond to the leak, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Officials say no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 19 for updates as they become available.
