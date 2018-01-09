(Photo: Thinkstock)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Fire Department says it is responding to a natural gas leak on North Main Street in Columbia.

The 2900 to 3100 blocks of Main Street are closed to traffic while SCE&G and CFD respond to the leak, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Officials say no injuries have been reported.

