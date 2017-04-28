North Police Investigate Pepper Spray Incident at High School

Eleven students were treated after a pepper spray incident at North High School (Photo: WLTX)

North, SC (WLTX) - North Police are trying to determine if a hired security officer used excessive force when he pepper sprayed a student at North High School.

According to an incident report the student was asked to turn music off on his phone. The student turned it off, but the music later came back on.

North Police Chief Lin Schier says that's when the security officer approached the student and asked for his phone. The student told police that the officer grabbed him and then pepper sprayed him. While the officer says he sprayed Mace when the student “came at him.”

"The student then ran in a classroom in which other students in the area became exposed to the Mace,” says Chief Schier. “They were not sprayed directly."

Eleven students were exposed to the Mace.

A spokeman with Orangeburg Consolidated District Five explained in a statement that they hired DTH protective services to do security for the school.

“. We were very clear that we did not agree with the actions of the security officer and determined that it is in our best interest to terminate the services of DTH.”

According to their website, DTH has officers that are trained by the State Law Enforcement Division.

Chief Schier has been trying for the past year to get the funding for a School Resource Officer at North High School.



"We do not have an SRO at the school,” he says. "We’re trying to put in a grant to get an SRO there."

