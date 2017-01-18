Students at Northside Baptist Church wore shirts with Brett Williams' baseball number in honor of his life. (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - An autopsy was performed Wednesday to determine what caused the sudden death of 16-year-old Brett Williams on Tuesday. Those results could be released as soon as Thursday afternoon.

Williams was a student and baseball player at White Knoll High School who passed away Tuesday. Just two week earlier, he announced he intended to play college baseball at the University of South Carolina.

On Wednesday, Williams’ church family at Northside Christian Church in Lexington spoke out with hope that their faith in God will be strengthened in the midst of tragedy. The teenagers in the student ministry filled the multipurpose room at the sanctuary.

Friends prayed for each other and for Williams’ family.

"He's the best friend I had ever,” says Anthony Fairchild, childhood friend of Williams. “If you think of a good guy, he's a great guy. He's close with God, a fantastic athlete and he's just amazing."

Fairchild grew up with Williams in his neighborhood and in the church.

Senior pastor Rocky Purvis says Williams and his family have been members of the church for more than ten years and he touched the lives of many.

"Brett was actively involved in everything that we did and was a leader in our student ministry," says Purvis.

Williams died suddenly on Tuesday after battling an illness.

Pastor Purvis says he understands that it will take time for students to heal, but he doesn't want them to lose faith in god.

"There are some that are probably angry, angry at God because something like this happened that doesn't' make sense, but our hope is that all of our students and all of the adults understand that we serve a God that loves us and cares for us and has a plan for us and even in death, we have something great to look forward to."

While family and friends are taking this time to mourn, they are holding on the hope that they will someday see him again.

Visitation is set for Friday from 4 until 7pm at the Caughman Harman Funeral home.

(© 2017 WLTX)