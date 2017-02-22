Nothing Criminal About Villager Apartment Fire

(Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WTLX) - The cause of the Villager Apartments fire is still under investigation, but the Richland County Fire Marshal's Office says there is no preliminary evidence that suggests criminal intent.

One building at the apartment complex caught on fire around 4:00 Monday afternoon and now 14 families are without a home.

The apartment complex is located on the 400 block of Burnside Drive off Garners Ferry Road. Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting out of the roof of the C building. Heavy smoke could be seen for several miles.

Three people were hospitalized and two firefighters were treated at the scene after being overcome by the heat.

16 units were damaged and the Red Cross is assisting the families.

Key elements of the fire are currently being analyzed.

