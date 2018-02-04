NTSB Chairman is Columbia Native, Dreher Highand USC Grad

Robert L. Sumwalt is the 14 th chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board. He was nominated by President Trump and confirmed in August of 2017. His is a graduate of Dreher High school and University of South Carolina (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) After the CSX, Amtrak train accident in Cayce early Sunday morning, a former USC Gamecock and Dreher High School grad came down to help in the investigation.

Robert Sumwalt is the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board. He was nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed in August of 2017.

Sumwalt began his career with the NTSB 11 years ago when President George W. Bush appointed him to the board and designated hin as the vice-chairman. President Barack Obama reappointed him to an additional five-year term as a board member.

Before joining the NTSB, he was a pilot for 32 years, 24 with Piedmont Airlines and US Airways accumulating over 14,000 flight hours. He later manged the corporate aviation department for a Fortune 500 energy company.

He attended Dreher High school and did his undergrad at the University of South Carolina, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science degree from USC and was inducted into the South Carolina Aviation Hall of Fame.

