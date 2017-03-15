O'Charley's Closes Columbia Location

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The O'Charley's Restaurant and Bar in Northeast Columbia has closed their doors.

The restaurant was located at 10136 Two Notch Road in the Sparkleberry Square shopping center.

" We made a difficult decision to close an underperforming restaurant on Sunday that was nearing the end of its lease." said David Ellis, VP of Marketing at O'Charley's. "This was a difficult decision and we appreciate our guests and the friends we have made over the years, and are thankful for our team members, who provided great food and excellent service to our guests. We are assisting our team members in their transition to new employment.”

The only remaining O'Charley's here in the Midlands is located at 5595 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington.

