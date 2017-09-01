Columbia Officer Hit by Car, Injured While Assisting with Accident

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - A Columbia police officer was struck and injured by a vehicle while assisting with a traffic accident Friday morning.

Shawna Washington with the Columbia Police Department said the officer was responding to an accident on Huger and Hampton streets. The officer was standing in doorway of their patrol vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle. South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones said the incident happened around 10 a.m. Friday.

The officer was injured and transported to the hospital and is now being evaluated.

Jones said the driver of the vehicle that hit the officer was transported to the hospital as well.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating.

