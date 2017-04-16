Officer Injured at South Carolina Correctional Facility

Generic phot of jail bars (Photo: WLTX)

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- An officer is undergoing treatment after being injured at a South Carolina correctional facility Sunday, according to officials from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

They say there was a disturbance at Oak Unit B Wing at Kershaw Correctional where one officer was transported to an outside medical facility.

We are told that the prison is secure and emergency crews are responding. They say there is no threat to public safety.

We will continue to update you as details become available.

© 2017 WLTX-TV