'Missing Puzzle Piece' Needed to Find Lost SC Girl

Ayana Lowery (Photo: Marlboro County Sheriff Department)

Marlboro County, SC (WLTX) - Crews searched by air and on the ground Sunday for a missing South Carolina girl, but have still had no luck in their efforts to bring her home to her family.

Iyana Lowery, 8, hasn't been seen in several days.

The girl's mother, 36-year-old Ella Lowery, was found dead at her home Friday. Officers announced Sunday that they'd arrested 36-year-old Dwayne Jermaine Bright in connection with her killing.

Officers say they knew after the discovery of her mother's body that Lowery was missing, but as of now, they don't know what's become of her. Her brother, however, was found safe.

"We appreciate the public's concern and offers of support," said Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon. "Right now, the best thing that can help us is for anyone who knows anything about the whereabouts or activities of Iyana Lowery or Dwayne Bright since Thursday night through Friday night, please call 843-479-5605 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. The information you have may be just the piece of the puzzle we neeed."

