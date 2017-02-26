12-year-old McKayla Ward (Photo: Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office)

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) Officers are trying to locate a 12-year-old girl that has been missing since Saturday morning.

Deputies from the Clarendon County Sheriff's Department say McKayla Ward from Timberland Lane in Alcolu left home at around 10:00 a.m. and didn't return. Her direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Clarendon County Sheriff's Department at 803-435-4414.

