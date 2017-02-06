Officers on Paid Leave After Man Shot in Cayce

Nieghbors say a man pointed a gun at Cayce Public Safety Officers causing them to open fire. Neighbors tell us the man is expected to be okay.

Cayce, SC (WLTX) A house in Cayce is riddled with bullet holes after an officer involved shooting Sunday night. Monday two Cayce Public Safety Officers have been placed on paid administrative leave. The man who was shot in the incident is in the hospital. Officials aren't releasing much information, stating the incident is under investigation by SLED. News 19 sent Freedom of Information Act requests to the responding agencies, Cayce Public Safety, Richland County Sheriff's Department (They aided Cayce in the call) and SLED. Cayce Public Safety sent us a blurry picture of a police report.

From the report News 19 was able to make out that the incident happened on Tufton court... in the Concord Park neighborhood.

Neighbors tells us Cayce Public Safety responded to a call in the 100 Block of Tufton Court sometime before 8:30 Sunday evening. They say when officers arrived and went toward the front door, the homeowner raised his gun up at them and the officers fired. Neighbors pointed out bullet holes in the roof of the house that they say was made by the homeowner.

Bullet holes are also visible in the front entrance way and the front door window was shot out. That window has been boarded up. SLED investigators were in the neighborhood talking to the neighbors and taking written statements.

Neighbors tell News 19 that a husband and wife live in the home and this is not the first time that police have been called to the residence. They also tell News 19 that he was at one time, a military contractor.

But the lack of official information is not sitting well with some Cayce business owners. Johnny Golden who owns Ready to Play Trading Cards in Cayce, says he's disappointed officials haven't explained what happened. He says " I've never heard of anything happening in Cayce other than little petty stuff but I mean something major like this, I mean you should let your people know."

Golden was not the only one who felt that way. Every business owner and customer News 19 talked to said they felt like more information should have been released from officials, so they would know how to respond.

Neighbors say there were no children in the home and the man is expected to be okay.

Again, its important to note that most of information on the incident is coming from neighbors. News 19 is still waiting on official reports that are clear enough to read.

Captain Jim Crosland with Cayce Public Safety says the two officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending the SLED investigation. That is protocol in these situations.

