Officers Respond to Incident at Turbeville Prison in SC

Clarendon County SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections says they're responding to an incident at the Turbeville Correctional Facility.

The agency said Sunday afternoon that their officers, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, had gone to the Clarendon County prison.

Officials did not specify what the incident was. They did, however, say it was isolated to one housing unit, and that there was no threat to the public.

The SC Department of Corrections said all of its staff are safe and accounted for.

The prison most recently had an incident back on November 9, when about six inmates were injured in a fight.

Turbeville Correctional is what's known as a "Level 2" prison, meaning it is a medium security prison. The prisons website says it mostly houses youthful offenders between the ages of 17 and 25.

