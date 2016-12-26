Police Search for Man Suspected of Hitting Child with Car

Antonio Burkett (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) Officers from the Columbia Police Department are searching for the driver of a minivan that injured a minor in a hit and run incident.

Officers say it happened on December 22 at around 4:00 p.m at the 2300 block of Two Notch Road. Antonio Burkett faces several charges including: hit and run with personal injury and failure to render aid and give information. The 4-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital.

The 2011 Dodge Caravan involved in the incident was found, but the driver is on the run.

Anyone with information on his location should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.