Attempted Murder Suspect Still at Large in Columbia

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies spent hours Wednesday searching for a wanted suspect from Texas in lower Richland County Wednesday afternoon.

Reginald Campbell, 24, is being sought in connection with charged related to the killing of a Texas hotel employee earlier this month.

Richland County deputies say a member of law enforcement encountered Campbell around 2:30 in the afternoon. Campbell ran away from that officer, and they've been searching for him ever since.

While he's from Texas, deputies say he does have a connection to South Carolina, but did not get more specific.

Columbia Police, K-9 units, and a helicopter all got involved in the search. Deputies say they recovered a gun in the area, but they don't know if he has another.

"He is dangerous, and we're not sure if he's armed at this point, so if you do come across him, we don't want you to engage him at all," said Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Campbell was last seen wearing black cargo shorts, only one shoe, and a white shirt. He is 6 feet tall and weights 170 pounds. Wilson said anyone who may see Campbell should call 9-1-1.

Sherman police say wantedon charges related to the August 11 killing of Brandon Hubert, who worked at a Quality Suites in Sherman. Officers are not charging him with capital murder for that crime, however. Instead, he's facing federal counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a violent crime, and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

It's not clear what exact role investigators think he played in the crime, but federal agents came to Columbia in an effort to find him.

Two other suspects--24-year-old Nikeya Marquice Grant and 19-year-old Karalyn Marie Cross--are charged with capital murder in connection with the killing of the clerk there. Both are already in custody.

Richland School District One said two of their schools, Mill Creek and Caughman Road Elementary, were put on lockdown as a precaution while law enforcement officers searched the area near the schools. By 5:30 p.m., bother schools were off lockdown.

Students and staff were kept safe inside the buildings.

We were able to get a little closer, still a lot of police presence on Pineview Road. Still shut down for traffic. pic.twitter.com/6wVrJ9x6qp — Kayla Binette (@kaylabinette) August 23, 2017

