6 year-old Child Killed in West Columbia House Fire

Lexington County, SC (WLTX)- We are learning more about a fatal house fire where a 6 year-old child died Tuesday night.
According to Harrison Cahill, firefighters and emergency crews responded to the 2000 block of Old Dunbar Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Once on the scene, firefighters learned there was a person trapped inside.
Firefighters were able to locate the person and made several attempts to resuscitate but were unable.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified that person early Wednesday morning as 6 year-old Aiyanna Shaw. An autopsy is scheduled.
Two other individuals inside the home at the time were able to get out safely.
The cause of the fatal fire is still being investigated by multiple agencies.
The American Red Cross is assisting the survivors.
